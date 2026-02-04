The Image of Pakistani Team Receiving Grand Welcome in Sri Lanka Is AI-Generated

An image that purportedly shows Pakistani cricket team receiving a grand welcome at an airport is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent visual from Sri Lanka ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

What did the user say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the photo with a caption that said, "This is How real heros are welcomed in Sri Lanka. My #Indian friends plz don't count everything in terms on money - it's the dignity the honor that matters. Thank U #SriLanka (sic)."