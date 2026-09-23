AI-Generated Images Shared as Those of IIT-B Students Amid Suicide Case Probe

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Amid the ongoing probe into the death of 19-year-old Sahil Wakode, a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai, who allegedly died by suicide, social media users have shared posts which purportedly carry statements by his peers.
Four images showing people are being shared online, which claim to carry statements by "topper Priya Mishra" and other unnamed students.
News organisation Asianet News also shared Mishra's image, and Pune Mirror carried her statement.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on each of the images did not lead us to multiple credible sources sharing the images in question.
Additionally, keyword searches carried out with the statements made in the posts also returned no credible results confirming their authenticity.
Due to the lack of evidence supporting the visuals, we ran each of the images through AI-generated content detectors such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine, confirming their source using OpenAI's Verify.
Image 1: 'Topper' Priya Mishra
Hive's tool gave the image a 99.3 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one, while Sightengine give it a 99 percent score for the same. (Swipe)
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)
OpenAI's Verify confirmed that the image was made using its tools.
Image 2: Sahil's 'friend'
Hive gave this image a near perfect score of being 99.9 percent likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content, with Sightengine giving it a 99 percent confidence score. (Swipe)
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)
OpenAI's Verify confirmed that the image, too, was made using its tools.
Image 3: Students and Professor
For this image too, Hive was 99.9 percent sure of it being an AI-generated one, while Sightengine continued to give another 99 percent score for the same. (Swipe)
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)
Once again, OpenAI's Verify confirmed that the image was made using its tools.
Image 4: Peer's statement
This image, claiming to show a student in the same course as the deceased, who was also allegedly present in the same class, is also an AI-generated one.
Hive gave this image a 99.9 percent score, while Sightengine gave it a 99 percent score for being an AI-generated image. (Swipe)
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)
OpenAI's Verify noted that its tool had made this image, too.
Conclusion: A set of AI-generated images are being shared on social media, claiming to show IIT-Bombay student statements amid the probe into the alleged death by suicide of Sahil Wakode.
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