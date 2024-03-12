Morphed Image Showing Smriti Irani Dressed as Belly Dancer Goes Viral as Real

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Morphed Image Showing Smriti Irani Dressed as Belly Dancer Goes Viral as Real

This is an edited image and doesn't show Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

A photo purportedly showing Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer is going viral on social media.

What's the truth?: This is an edited image and doesn't show Irani.

  • The original image shows a belly dancer from an event held at Club Exelsior in the Turkish city of Marmaris and dates back to 2012.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a simple reverse image search which led us to an image shared as a review on Trip Advisor for Club Exelsior in the Turkish city of Marmaris.

  • This was shared in June 2012.

  • We compared the two images and noticed that the viral image is clearly edited to add Irani's face on the dancer.

The viral image is edited.

Conclusion: An edited image of Smriti Irani dressed as a belly dancer is going viral as real.

