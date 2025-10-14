Photo of Women in Attendance Is Not From Afghan Minister’s Controversial Presser

A photo showing women among the people attending an event is being shared on social media.

The claim: The photograph is being shared to claim that contrary to what was said, women were present during Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's press conference at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi on 10 October 2025.

Why is this being shared?: Muttaqi's presser faced heavy backlash after photographs of the event showed that no women journalists were present, given the Taliban-led government's denial of basic rights to its women.