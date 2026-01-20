AI-Manipulated Video of COAS Dwivedi and a Journalist Over Op Sindoor Viral

advertisement
A video showing General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), engaged in a tense discussion with a Zee News journalist regarding the "tangible results" of Operation Sindoor is being shared on social media.
In the video, COAS Dwivedi is heard stating that the intervention by United States President Donald Trump restricted India's response against Pakistan amid the military operation.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword keyword search to check whether such an incident had taken place, however we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.
We, then, divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. It led us to a video uploaded on India Today's official YouTube channel from 13 January.
This live stream matched with the frames of the viral clip.
We went through the contents of the live stream and found no such conversation between any reporter and Dwivedi.
Team WebQoof noticed that the words spoken by the journalist in the viral clip did not match with his lip movements, pointing that the video could be altered.
We ran the viral clip on the AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-Meter where some of its parameters revealed that the video was created using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Conclusion: This viral clip containing an exchange between a Zee News journalist and COAS Dwivedi is AI-manipulated and not real.
