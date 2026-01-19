Fabricated Statement From Tabu About Marital Status Goes Viral... Again

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fabricated Statement From Tabu About Marital Status Goes Viral... Again

This false statement was first attributed to Tabu in 2025 and has resurfaced again.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: Tabu has made no such statement.</p></div>
Fact-Check: Tabu has made no such statement.

(Source: The Quint) 

A statement about Indian actor Tabu’s marital status is being circulated on social media.

The alleged statement noted:

"I only need a man to sleep in bed nothing else. I like being single. I don’t like getting married now, I’m enjoying my work and single life."

The alleged statement also claimed that Tabu prioritised her independence and did not view marriage as essential to fulfilment. It further mentioned that she valued her space and career, and chose to remain single by choice rather than circumstance.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as Tabu has made no such statement about her life and such a report was nowhere to be found online.

  • These claims first surfaced in 2025, after which her team clarified that she had made no such statement.

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check where Tabu had made this alleged statement; however, we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.

  • Her official social media pages also did not feature any statement about her private life.

  • In our research, we came across the same claim from 2025. You can view some of them here and here.

  • Team WebQoof came across some news articles from 2025 about this alleged statement, where the actress's team had clarified to the press that Tabu had made no such statements.

  • On 21 January 2025, the Times of India reported that Tabu’s team denied the quotes and called it "fabricated and unethical."

  • The team had demanded their immediate removal along with a formal apology from those who shared them.

  • Her team told the press, "We demand that these websites remove the fabricated quotes immediately and issue a formal apology for their actions," the statement added.

Conclusion: The actress has not made any such statement about her private life.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

