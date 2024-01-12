Study Finds How Bad Actors Exploit the ‘Data Voids’ To Spread Misinformation

As roughly half of the world prepares for elections in 2024, researchers have predicted that this could be one of the "biggest years for the spread of m/disinformation", and bad actors could misuse the information vacuum on the internet to target people.

A study published in the British scientific journal, Nature, highlighted how the existence of 'data voids' can lead people to fall for misinformation, especially while trying to verify controversial topics. So, how does it impact the usual practice of just 'searching things' online?

While debates and arguments ahead of elections usually happen in democratic societies, but online search and social media platforms has enabled claims and counterclaims to be made almost endlessly.