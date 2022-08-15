Learn About Prebunking – The Vaccine Against Misinformation Fever

Prebunking is like a vaccine against misinformation, which equips people with ways to spot misinformation and question it.
Mis/disinformation spreads way too quickly and widely than a fact-check and on most occasions fact-checkers are trying to catch up with the biases and preconceived notions.
In certain cases, fact-checkers pre-empt what kind of misinformation might go viral, and they work towards providing information to people so that they can reduce the possibility of them believing misleading messages, which are circulated on social media.
Some typical types of misinformation gets shared repeatedly during major news events such as big health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic or a natural disaster or maybe a big political event.
Prebunks are written in a way that address people's concerns, fill the information vacuum, and compel people to question information presented to them. Fact-checkers and journalists that present prebunks as
Ahead of elections, data stories talking about the past performance of a political party could help debunk misinformation spread by political leaders
Regularly talking about bad sources of information that regularly spread m/disinformation makes people more aware
Dispelling rumours and myths that keep coming back, especially in case of a health crisis
Talking about ways that are used to manipulate people and create false narratives
