Fact-Check: Old Video of Voting Fraud Passed Off as From Gujarat

Fact-check: The video is from West Bengal, not Gujarat.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing a man interfering and voting on behalf of other voters using the electronic voting machine (EVM) is doing the rounds on social media.
What does the claim say?: The claim states the voting fraud happened while the polling was still underway for the Assembly elections in Gujarat. It further goes on to blame the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for it.
The final phase of elections concluded on 5 December and the results will be announced on 8 December.
Where is the video actually from?: According to reports, the video is from West Bengal and was shot during the municipal elections, which were held in February this year.
How did we find out the truth?: A news report from February carried the same video and stated that the location is West Bengal.
We found this video has been on the internet since February 2022, which predates the Gujarat Assembly elections.
In the video, people can be heard conversing in Bengali.
The video report by a Bengali news channel TV9 Bangla Live uploaded on 27 February 2022, carried a longer version of the same video.
The video's description stated that this clip was from the voting ward 33 from the Lakeview School of South Dum Dum Municipality in West Bengal where an "agent" was stopping the voters and pressing the EVM buttons himself.
BJP blamed TMC for this fraud.
Congress also blamed TMC for this fraud.
Conclusion: This is an old video and unrelated to the Gujarat Assembly elections.
