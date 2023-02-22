Fact-Check: Old Video Linked With Recent Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

A video showing a baby consoling an infant has gone viral on the internet, with people linking it to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that have claimed over 45,000 lives.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria in the early hours of Monday, 6 February, which was followed by a series of earthquakes, with the latest one Monday, 20 February.

The claim: People sharing the video said that the children lost their parents, so the older child was pretending to breastfeed her brother to make him stop crying.