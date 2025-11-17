'Driver May Have Erred, Didn't Notice..': 45 Indians Killed in Saudi Bus Crash

As many as 45 Indian pilgrims were killed after their bus collided with an oil tanker while travelling from Saudi Arabia's Mecca to Medina in the wee hours of the morning (local time) on Monday, 17 November.
The accident took place at around 1:30 am near Al Mufrihat, which is 25 km from Medina. The bus was carrying only Indian nationals—46 in total, of which 45 were killed in the accident, including 13 men, 22 women, and 10 children. The lone survivor, Md Abdul Shoiab, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
While 44 of those killed were from Telangana, one was a resident of Karnataka's Hubballi, the Telangana government's Public Relations Officer CH Chakravarthy told The Quint.
"The pilgrims had made travel plans from 9-23 November. The bus they were travelling in belonged of the Saudi Transport Agency," he added.
How Did the Accident Take Place?
So far, there have been no official statements from the Saudi Arabian government, local police or the Indian mission in Riyadh regarding how the accident took place.
However, a senior journalist based in Saudi Arabia, who wished not to be named, told The Quint that sources had informed him that it may have been an error on the part of the bus driver.
"The road that connects Mecca and Medina is an eight-lane expressway. The speed limit is 140 km/hour, while for buses it is generally 120 km/hour. From what I have heard from sources, the bus driver may have erred in not noticing the oil tanker ahead of him in the fourth lane," he said.
He further added that accidents on that particular expressway are extremely rare. "The Saudi authorities spend billions on road safety and there are always clearly marked signages at every place."
The victims' travel documents, which have been accessed by The Quint, state that they had made their itinerary through four travel agents. Of them, only one—Baab Ul Harmaain—is based in India. However, two numbers connected to the agency were switched off when contacted.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Police said that 54 pilgrims in total had departed from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia on 9 November.
"Four persons out of 54 had travelled from Mecca to Medina via car on Sunday, 16 November. Four others had stayed back in Mecca," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Police VC Sajjanar.
The remaining 46 had boarded the ill-fated bus.
'Families Prefer To Conduct Last Rites in Saudi'
Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia and the Telangana government have set up control rooms with helpline numbers to assist friends and relatives of the deceased.
When asked whether the state government was making arrengements to get the bodies of the deceased repatriated, CH Chakravarthy said it would depend on the wishes of the family members.
"The government is ready to provide all possible help in getting the mortal remains repatriated. But most relatives are saying that they prefer to conduct last rites in Saudi Arabia itself," he said.
He further added that in accordance with the families' wishes, the government will send two members of each bereaved family to Saudi Arabia to conduct the last rites of their relatives.
Meanwhile, several political leaders expressed their condolences for the families of the victims.
"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to say.
He further added that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are in touch with local authorities and are providing all possible assistance.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he was "deeply shocked" at the bus accident.
"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said in an X post.
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, meanwhile, said that he was in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, regarding the accident.
He also urged the Indian government to help repatriate the bodies of the victims.
"The news of the deaths of Indian pilgrims is extremely saddening. I urge the External Affairs Minister to get the bodies of the victims repatriated, and if anybody is injured, they should be given urgent medical attention," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.