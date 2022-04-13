Old Video From Mumbai's Ganpati Visarjan Shared As Ram Navami Celebrations

Fact-Check|The claim states that the video shows recent Ram Navami celebrations in Mumbai.
A video showing a crowd celebrating a festival on the roads of Mumbai, Maharashtra, is being shared on social media with a claim that this shows Ram Navami celebrations in the city.
However, we found that the video dates back to 2019's Ganpati visarjan in Chinchpokli, Mumbai.
CLAIM
One of the caption with the viral video says, "रामनवमी के अवसर पर मुंबई महाराष्ट्र से..मेरा देश बदल रहा है. #एकजूट_हिंदू #मजबूत_हिंदू #जय_श्रीराम #भगवा_लहर"
[Translation : From Mumbai, Maharashtra on the occasion of Ram Navami. My country is changing.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On running a reverse image search on Google, we came across a Facebook post by Chinchpokli Chintamani, a group that organises religious celebrations in Mumbai.
The post was dated 2 April 2020, and it included the same viral video.
The caption of the post mentioned Chinchpokli Sarvjanik Utsav Mandal, Mumbai and the celebration to be Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Visarjan Sohala Miravanuk.
[Translation : Chinchpokli's Chintamani festive process for immersion]
Facebook post from 2020 with the same viral video.
Taking a cue from the caption, we searched on Chinchpokli Chintamani's official Instagram account.
We noticed a white cap with a logo of Chinchpokli Chintamani's mandal in the viral video.
Chinchpokli Chintamani's logo found in the viral video.
The Quint contacted Pravin Rane, committee member of Chinchpokli Chintamani mandal who confirmed that the celebration seen in the viral video is from 2019's Chinchpokli Ganpati visarjan which took place at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar road.
He also added that this particular celebration marked 100 years of Chinchpokli's Ganpati.
Evidently, the video is an old video from 2019 showing Ganpati visarjan and the claims about it showing recent Ram Navami's celebration in Mumbai are false.
