Old Video From Nagpur Falsely Shared as One of RSS Rally in Karnataka

The video dates back to May 2025 and shows a RSS rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
An old video of a RSS rally is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of their recent 'path sanchalan' which was carried out without permission in Karnataka.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members marching down a street carrying sticks is being shared on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the video that it shows RSS volunteers holding "a Path Sanchalan (route march) in Karnataka's Sedam despite permission denial."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The video is an old one from Nagpur, dating back to May, and does not show RSS' recent rally in Karnataka's Sedam.

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to several social media posts (here and here) which had shared the same video in May.

  • News agency ANI had also shared the video, stating that it showed a RSS path sanchalan in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

An Instagram account run by RSS volunteers had also shared a post showing aerial views of the rally.

  • We noticed a few shop names in the background, reading 'Mafia' and 'Hitler'.

  • Using these shop names and Nagpur as clues, we looked for the location on Google Maps.

  • We came across a place called Tiranga Chowk, whose street view showed both shops in the same place, confirming that the video is from Nagpur, not Sedam.

RSS Rally in Sedam: The Karnataka government had denied RSS permission to carry out a route march in Sedam on 19 October, citing "law and order concerns", reported Deccan Herald.

  • When the outfit started the rally despite not having permits, local police in Kalaburagi detained those marching and released them later that day, the report added.

  • The RSS then approached the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnatka High Court over the denial, which then allowed the organisation to conduct their march on 2 November, news organisation Udayavani noted.

Conclusion: An old video from Nagpur is being shared to claim that to shows the RSS recent rally which they carried out without permission in Karnataka.

