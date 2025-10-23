Old Video From Nagpur Falsely Shared as One of RSS Rally in Karnataka

advertisement
A video showing members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members marching down a street carrying sticks is being shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the video that it shows RSS volunteers holding "a Path Sanchalan (route march) in Karnataka's Sedam despite permission denial."
An Instagram account run by RSS volunteers had also shared a post showing aerial views of the rally.
We noticed a few shop names in the background, reading 'Mafia' and 'Hitler'.
Using these shop names and Nagpur as clues, we looked for the location on Google Maps.
We came across a place called Tiranga Chowk, whose street view showed both shops in the same place, confirming that the video is from Nagpur, not Sedam.
RSS Rally in Sedam: The Karnataka government had denied RSS permission to carry out a route march in Sedam on 19 October, citing "law and order concerns", reported Deccan Herald.
When the outfit started the rally despite not having permits, local police in Kalaburagi detained those marching and released them later that day, the report added.
The RSS then approached the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnatka High Court over the denial, which then allowed the organisation to conduct their march on 2 November, news organisation Udayavani noted.
Conclusion: An old video from Nagpur is being shared to claim that to shows the RSS recent rally which they carried out without permission in Karnataka.
