Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Does Not Show Youth Destroying 'Illegal' Mosques in Nepal

No, This Video Does Not Show Youth Destroying 'Illegal' Mosques in Nepal

The video dates back to 2020 and shows a mosque being vandalised in New Delhi.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show the youth of Nepal destroying 'illegally' constructed mosques.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show the youth of Nepal destroying 'illegally' constructed mosques.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the youth of Nepal destroying 'illegally' constructed mosques.

  • One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Within a span of 20 years, Nepal has seen lakhs of small and big mosques constructed legally and illegally in the Hindu majority country. Now the locals are fed up with this and says enough is enough. The GenZ in Nepal are destroying the illegal structures in their country."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows men vandalising a mosque in New Delhi.

Also ReadViral Image Featuring Dipke, Rahul Gandhi, George Soros & Others Is AI-Generated

How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video in May when it was shared, claiming to show a recent incident of men climbing a mosque and attempting to plant a saffron flag on its minaret.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to videos of the same incident from February 2020.

  • We found a report by The Scroll, published on 25 February 2020, sharing the same visuals.

The report was published in 2020. 

(Source: The Scroll /Screenshot)

  • According to the report, a mosque was set on fire in Delhi's Ashok Nagar following the clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • A mob paraded around the mosque and placed a Hanuman flag atop the building.

  • The Quint had published a video on 26 February 2020, debunking the claim that the vandalism incident did not take place in New Delhi.

Conclusion: The video is old and shows men vandalising a mosque in New Delhi.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Public Assault on Kangana Ranaut

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