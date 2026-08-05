No, This Video Does Not Show Youth Destroying 'Illegal' Mosques in Nepal

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the youth of Nepal destroying 'illegally' constructed mosques.
One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Within a span of 20 years, Nepal has seen lakhs of small and big mosques constructed legally and illegally in the Hindu majority country. Now the locals are fed up with this and says enough is enough. The GenZ in Nepal are destroying the illegal structures in their country."
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows men vandalising a mosque in New Delhi.
How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video in May when it was shared, claiming to show a recent incident of men climbing a mosque and attempting to plant a saffron flag on its minaret.
We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to videos of the same incident from February 2020.
We found a report by The Scroll, published on , sharing the same visuals.
According to the report, a mosque was set on fire in Delhi's Ashok Nagar following the clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
A mob paraded around the mosque and placed a Hanuman flag atop the building.
The Quint had published a video on debunking the claim that the vandalism incident did not take place in New Delhi.
Conclusion: The video is old and shows men vandalising a mosque in New Delhi.
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