Does This Viral Clip Show a Recent Tsunami in Turkey? No, It Is Old

Fact-Check | The video is old and unrelated to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
A video of giant waves wreaking havoc on the shorelines of what appears to be an island is being shared in the aftermath of the earthquakes that shook parts of Turkey and Syria.
How did we find out?: A simple reverse image search on the keyframes of the video led us to a report published on BBC.
It carried the same video and was published on 29 September 2018.
The report mentioned that after an earthquake, the coastal city of Palu was hit by a tsunami.
The report was published by BBC in September 2018.
A report in The Guardian further mentioned that huge waves knocked down buildings on Indonesia's Sulawesi island.
An earthquake of 7.5 magnitude shook the island and triggered a tsunami.
It destroyed thousands of homes and resulted in the death of more than 380 people. It also affected the communication networks and power supply.
Further, we also found the same video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of CNA, a news channel based in Singapore.
It was uploaded on 29 September 2018 and was titled, "Tsunami hits Indonesian city of Palu."
While we have not been able to independently verify the location of the video, the fact that the video existed on the internet in 2018 makes it clear that it is not related to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
A barrage of misinformation: The natural disaster has resulted in a lot of misinformation. From old pictures to unrelated videos, social media is flooded with it. In fact, some of it has even been picked up and further shared by media outlets.
The Quint's WebQoof has debunked several claims. You can read our reports here.
