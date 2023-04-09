Old Clip From Canada Shared as Indian Food Served at G20 Summit Meeting in Delhi

Fact-check: This old video is from Canada and does not show foreign ministers having Indian cuisine at the G20 Summit meeting held in India.
A video showing several people indulging in Indian cuisine served on banana leaves is being shared on social media with a claim that the foreign delegates who visited India for the G20 Summit's meeting were served this food.
This comes after the foreign ministers of all G20 countries met in Delhi on 1 and 2 March.
Who shared this?: Several social media users along with the former chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit Adesh Gupta shared this video to applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to 'promote the Indian culture'.
How did we find out?: We noticed the word "police" written on some of the people's uniforms in the viral video.
The word "police" can be seen written on people's vest.
Taking this as a clue, we performed a keyword search using words such as "Police Pongal celebration".
This led us to the same video uploaded on a Facebook account by a user, Suresh R.
The video's caption mentioned that the clip is from Waterloo, Canada, where a Pongal feast was organised by the Tamil Cultural Association.
Next, we found the association's website, 'Tamil Culture Waterloo'. Under the event's section, we came across a photo gallery of Thai Pongal celebration.
On comparing one of the images available on the website to a frame of the viral video, we found some similarities.
A comparison between both the images clearly highlights the similarities.
The same video was also shared on the association's Facebook page.
Further, we found a tweet by the mayor of Waterloo, Dorothy McCabe, posted on 15 January 2023.
The caption said , "Thank you to the local @waterlootamils community for a wonderful evening of entertainment, enjoyment and delicious food!
On comparing the fourth picture uploaded by McCabe with one of the frames of the viral video, we found that she can be seen sitting on the table in the clip.
We found both images show the same person.
Conclusion: This old video is from Canada and does not show foreign ministers having Indian cuisine at the G20 Summit meeting held in India.
This video also went viral in January 2023 with an unrelated claim about it being a visual from the Pongal celebration that happened at the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office, you can read our fact-check here.
