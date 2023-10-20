Israel Embassy in Bahrain Set on Fire Amid Conflict With Hamas? No, Video is Old

Fact-Check: This video is from Bahrain and dates back to 2012. It is not related to the ongoing Israel and Hamas conflict.
A video showing several people running towards a building with torches in their hands throwing them in an attempt to burn the building is being shared on social media by linking it to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
What is the claim?: Amid the ongoing conflict, users have shared this video claiming that it shows people setting fire to the Israeli embassy in Bahrain.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
The description of the video stated that the attack took place on 3 November 2012 after a prisoner called Professor Hassan Mushaima's "health deteriorated in Al-Khalifiya prisons".
Who is Hassan Mushaima?: Mushaima is an opposition leader of the Haq party in Bahrain who is sentenced to life imprisonment for his "peaceful opposition activity" in 2011.
While in jail, the leader's health had deteriorated time and again with cancer resurfacing.
According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Mushaima's son had said that the "last screening for Lymphoma happened in 2018."
The son has also said that Mushaima has been denied treatment and healthcare for his "chronic illnessnes."
Latest update on Israel and Palestine: According to Turkish news agency, Anadolu Ajansı Israel has ordered an evacuation of its officials from embassies in Bahrain, Jordan and Morocco on 19 October.
According to the report, the official statement from the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, "it did not give much detail about the evacuations."
Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the video is an old incident dating back to 2012 in Bahrain. It is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
