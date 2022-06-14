Old Video of Man Threatening Muslims With Guns Viral As Recent

A video showing a man brandishing guns and hurling abuses against Islam, while threatening to kill Muslims has gone viral on social media as a recent one.

The video has gone viral amid protests in various parts of the country against the comments made by two former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Prophet Muhammad.

However, we found that the video was first shared in March 2020 and was from Uttar Pradesh. We also found news reports that said that the person was arrested for his inflammatory remarks.