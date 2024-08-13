Old Video of Kate Middleton Wearing Headscarf Shared With a Communal Twist

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Kate Middleton Wearing Headscarf Shared With a Communal Twist

This video is old from 2023 when the Princess of Wales visited the Hayes Muslim Centre in London.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
A video showing the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, is being shared on social media platforms. In the video, Middleton can be seen wearing a headscarf covering her head.

The claim: Those sharing wrote, "Kate Middleton is officially going around the UK wearing a hijab now. It’s all over. It’s absolutely over. The Kingdom has been conquered."

This claim comes at a time following the killing of three girls at a dance class in Southport.

  • Shortly after the incident, misinformation spread on social media claiming that the perpetrator was an asylum seeker who came to the UK by boat in 2023, with many sharing an incorrect name. Unsubstantiated rumours also circulated claiming he belonged to the Muslim faith.

  • This rose far-right and anti-immigration sentiment has been feeding the violence in towns and cities across England and Northern Irelan

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 1.5 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is misleading.

  • This video is from 2023, showing the British royalty visiting the Hayes Muslim Centre in London to meet volunteers and aid workers helping Turkey and Syria after two major earthquakes in February 2023.

  • As a sign of respect, the couple took off their shoes and Kate wrapped a scarf around her head.

What we found: At first, we noticed the logo of the news outlet 'Daily Mail' on the viral video.

The logo can be noticed in the top left corner. 

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • We ran a relevant keyword search and came across a news video on the Daily Mail's website from 9 March 2023.

  • It included the same video as the viral clip. We compared a few frames and found similarities.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • According to the Daily Mail, the British royalty visited the Hayes Muslim Centre in London to meet relief and aid workers assisting earthquake-struck Turkey and Syria.

  • As a sign of respect, the couple had taken off their shoes and Middleton 'wrapped a scarf around her head.'

  • The same video was also uploaded on the channel of the British Royal Family on YouTube on 9 March 2023.

  • Similarly, Sky News also did a story about the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to the community centre in 2023.

Conclusion: An old video of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wearing a headscarf is being shared as recent in a misleading manner.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

