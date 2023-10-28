Fact-Check: Old Video of Israeli Attack on Al Aqsa Mosque Viral as Recent

Fact-Check: This video is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
A video showing several women in headscarves running and shouting with smoke around them and bomb sounds in the background is being shared on social media.
What are the users saying?: Users have claimed that it shows a recent attack by Israeli forces, targeted towards Palestinian women.
What is the truth?: This video is from May 2021 and not from the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas that began on 7 October.
In May 2021 the Israeli security forces attacked Palestinian women inside the Al-Aqsa mosque.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some.
It led us to a video uploaded on YouTube by Middle East Eye (MEE) on 10 May 2021, which was the same as the viral video.
The video was uploaded with the caption that read, "Israeli police fire stun grenades directly at women inside al-Aqsa Mosque as they raided the complex early on Monday."
Apart from the video, MEE published a timeline of events that led to the attack on Al-Aqsa mosque on 12 May 2021.
It noted that in May 2021 Jerusalem saw severe Israeli restrictions on "Palestinian access to parts of the Old City during the month of Ramadan."
Israeli officials had made attempts to evict several Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah area in the city for Israelis.
This led to the Al-Aqsa mosque being attacked "four times in five days."
Apart from this, we came across a post on X by Palestine-based news page called Times of Gaza which included the same video as the viral video uploaded on 10 May 2021.
It's caption read, "Women are being targeted by Israeli forces in Al Aqsa Mosque. Grenades are being thrown at defenceless women."
Conclusion: Clearly this video is old, from May 2021 when the Israeli forces attacked the Al Aqsa mosque, and is not related to ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
