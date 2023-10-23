Fact-Check: This Old Video of Child Crying Is From Syria, Not Gaza

Fact-check: An old image from Syria is being falsely shared as a child crying in Gaza after Israel's attack.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a child crying over his sisters who allegedly died after Israel’s attack on Gaza Strip is going viral on the internet.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and came across an extended version of the video on YouTube.
This video as shared on 5 March 2014 and the title stated that it showed visuals from Ghouta, Syrian.
The video showed more people sitting besides the child.
We also found this video shared by a Syrian media outlet, Shaam News Network on 14 February 2014.
In this clip, the young boy could be seen sitting with another boy and a man holding a toddler.
The description on the video stated that it shows Aleppo, Hanano residences after bombing.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and found out an image of the same child on Reuters.
The image was from 14 February 2014 and the description stated that it showed people from Aleppo, Syria an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
This video is from 2014.
Gaza's current situation: Gaza was targeted by Israel earlier today, 23 October, while southern Lebanon was attacked last night.
A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp situated in northern part of Gaza killed several Palestinians.
Gaza's Health authorities has reported that at least 4,600 people were killed in Israel's two-week bombardment that began after 7 October.
Conclusion: An old image from Syria is being falsely shared as a child crying in Gaza after Israel's attack.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)