Fact-Check: Clip Shows Huge Hole in a Road in Ayodhya? No, Video Is From Brazil

This is an old video from 2022. The incident took place in Cascavel, Brazil.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Brazil and not Ayodhya.&nbsp;</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video is from Brazil and not Ayodhya. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

A video showing a woman falling into a massive hole is being shared as one from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

What are users saying?: Those sharing wrote, "This is the condition of the road Rampath built in Ayodhya after the first rain. Its length is 13 kilometers. The company that built the road is from Gujarat. Its name is Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited." (sic.)

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • This video is from Brazil and dates back to 2022.

How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image on some of them.

  • We came across a YouTube video by 'Jornal da Record,' a Brazilian news program from 4 June 2022.

  • It showed the same video as the viral clip. From 0:08 seconds onwards, the viral clip is visible in the news program's video.

  • It was uploaded with the title, "Camera captures moment when sidewalk gives way and woman falls into hole in Ceará." (translated from Portuguese (Brazil) to English.)

  • Similarly, few other news reports by publications such as Bhaz and Go Outside also covered the incident and reported that in Cascavel, a 48-year-old woman was walking on a pavement when she was sucked up by a water-filled hole. The woman claimed that she was unaware of the location's markings, which were cones.

  • Both reports featured the viral clip. You can see the comparison between the viral clip and the video here.

The viral video has been flipped to another side unlike, the original video. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

Ayodhya Police responds: Responding to one of the viral claims, the Ayodhya Police wrote that the video was not related to Ayodhya and threatened legal action against persons who spread misleading news.

(Source: Ayodhya Police X/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: The video is being falsely shared as one from Ayodhya. However, it is from Brazil in 2022.

