This Video of Water Leaking Inside a Train Is Not From a Vande Bharat Express

On checking the train number seen in the viral video, it was clear that the vehicle was not a Vande Bharat Express.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Fact-Check | The claim is misleading as the visuals are not from a Vande Bharat train.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video which shows the roof of a train leaking with passengers seated inside is going viral on the internet with a claim that the visuals are from a Vande Bharat train.

What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption that said, "Abki baar #Leakage Sarkar. After Temple, Bridge & Airports….Here comes the video from Vande Bharat Train. Roof of WORLD CLASS #VandeBharat train is leaking. Passengers in train gets free SHOWER FACILITY."

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The post had garnered over three lakh views on the platform at the time of writing this report. More archives of similar claims can be seen here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: The video shows leakage inside the 'Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bandra Terminus Garib Rath Express' (12215) and not a Vande Bharat train as claimed.

Hints in the viral video: Towards the end of the video, we could see a signboard that carried the train number and said "12215/12216".

The train number could be seen in the video.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • A search for the train number on Google showed that the train operates between Delhi's Sarai Rohilla and Bandra Terminus in Maharashtra.

  • The name of the train was called 'Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bandra Terminus Garib Rath Express (12215)'. As per the 'Indian rail info' website, the train's type was identified as Garib Rath.

The train's number was identified as 12215.

(Source: Indian rail info/Screenshot)

Western Railways clarified: The official X handle of Western Railways said that the incident happened on 27 June and the leakage was observed in the 'Bandra Terminus - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express'.

  • The body said that the leakage took place in G-12 coach of the train and that the problem was soon solved.

  • It further clarified that these visuals were not from a Vande Bharat train.

Conclusion: It is clear that the footage of water leakage inside a train is not from a Vande Bharat train.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

