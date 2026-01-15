Ravindra Chavan Bowed Down to AIMIM Leader’s Feet? No, It Was a Sindhi Guru!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ravindra Chavan Bowed Down to AIMIM Leader’s Feet? No, It Was a Sindhi Guru!

The man in the visual is Sai Chhotu Gurmukhdas Jagiasi, a Sindhi guru based in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Amid the campainging for municipal elections in Maharashtra, a video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravindra Chavan touching the feet of a man is being shared on social media.

  • Those sharing the clip claimed that he sought blessings from an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader during a rally.

Some context: Reports emerged that some BJP units had allegedly formed post-poll alliances with the AIMIM in Akot, Akola, to gain majority control of local bodies following the elections in December.

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the tie-ups “not acceptable” and ordered the party to break them, reported the Indian Express.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false. The man in the clip was identified as Neeraj G Jagiasi, popularly known as Sai Chhotu Gurmukhdas Jagiasi, a Sindhi Guru, based in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a Facebook post from 8 January and contained similar frames as the viral clip.

  • It was posted by a page named 'SVS Sai Chhotu Gurmukhdas Jagiasi.'

  • The post contained the very frame which showed Chavan bowing down.

Here is the frame showing Chavan bowing down.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • In our research, we found that the man was a spiritual guru based in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.

  • The Quint contacted the guru's office and spoke to his assistant named Sunny, who debunked the false claim.

  • He told The Quint that Neeraj G Jagiasi, popularly known as Sai Chhotu Gurmukhdas Jagiasi, belonged to the Hindu religion and was a Sindhi guru from the Vasan Shah Darbar. He added that the guru is a prominent figure in Ulhasnagar who attended the BJP rally but was not affiliated with any political party.

  • None of the reports from the rally noted that Chavan seeked blessings of an AIMIM leader.

Conclusion: The viral claim is false as Chavan touched a spiritual guru's feet and not a politician.

