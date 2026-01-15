Ravindra Chavan Bowed Down to AIMIM Leader’s Feet? No, It Was a Sindhi Guru!

Amid the campainging for municipal elections in Maharashtra, a video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravindra Chavan touching the feet of a man is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the clip claimed that he sought blessings from an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader during a rally.

Some context: Reports emerged that some BJP units had allegedly formed post-poll alliances with the AIMIM in Akot, Akola, to gain majority control of local bodies following the elections in December.