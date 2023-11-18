Old, Unrelated Video From Iraq Falsely Shared as 'Palestinians Faking Injuries'

Taking a cue from this, we ran a relevant keyword search and came across stories from the American daily New York Times (NYT) and the Netherlands-based investigative journalism group Bellingcat.

According to the NYT story titled "The Iraqi Spy Who Infiltrated ISIS", the operation was carried out by one Captain Harith al-Sudani of Iraq's intelligence unit, the Falcons Intelligence Cell went undercover and 'infiltrated' the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

His role in ISIS was to carry and detonate bombs; however, he would alert the Falcons, who would take the explosives and disable them.

Further, they would stage fake explosions, deaths and press releases to keep Sudani's cover intact.

Bellingcat's investigation, first published on 4 November 2016, also found that a car bomb went off in the Al-Hurriyah district of Baghdad on 30 October 2016. This is the same blast is seen in the viral video.