Old Clip of Congress on Delhi Liquor Scam Shared With Misleading Context

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the Delhi Liquor Policy case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account, which showed Congress' Ajay Maken talking about the case.

What is Maken saying in the video?: The Congress party treasurer explained to the press what the liquor scam was about. He mentioned where the money from the scam was used. He questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders named in the scam, asking if they had no moral responsibility to stick to their seats.

What is the claim?: Those sharing claimed that Ajay Maken explained why Arvind Kejriwal had been arrested. By sharing this, the posts insinuated that it was a recent press conference.