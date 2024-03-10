Old Video of Hindu Mob Attacking Muslim Women Peddled With False Love Jihad Spin

A video showing two girls, one in a hijab and one without, being yelled at by a man is being shared with a "love jihad" angle – a conspiracy theory propagated by the right-wing Hindutva groups that claims Muslim men lure Hindu women with love, marriage or sexual advances to convert them to Islam.

What have the users said?: Users claimed that the girl in the burqa allegedly brainwashed the supposed Hindu girl. She was "caught" asking the Hindu girl to wear a burqa and be in a relationship with a boy from the Muslim community.