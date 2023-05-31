Muslim Women Seen with Hindu Men Harassed, Doxed In Name of 'Bhagwa Love Trap'

On 13 May, two burqa-clad Muslim women were in a busy market in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, along with a male colleague and friend, when they were accosted by a mob seemingly comprising Muslim men. The mob demanded that the women reveal their names and their ‘relationship’ with the male friend – a Hindu.

In a video of the incident that subsequently went viral, the women could be heard saying, “Uncle who hamara dost hai (Uncle, he is our friend).”

To this, the mob of men retorted, “Kaisa dost hai? Hinduon ko dost banaoge tum? (What kind of friend? You will now make Hindus your friend?).” The men then proceeded to pull down their niqabs (face veil) to reveal the women’s faces.

Each time the women pulled their niqabs back up, the men would pull them down. While thrusting multiple cameras on their faces they said, “Chehra dikhao (Show your faces)... Ladki ka photo lo (Take the girl’s picture).”