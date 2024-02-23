Viral Claim About Karnataka Budget’s Aid Allocation for Minorities Is Misleading

The claim that Karnataka government is taking money brought in by temples and giving it to the Waqf board and Christian communities is misleading.
A graphic created by website 'Postcard News' is being shared on social media, which makes claims regarding funding for religious minorities.
What is the claim?: Postcard English's social media accounts – which have previously spread misinformation – shared a graphic claiming that as per the Karnataka State Budget, "₹500 crores that have come from temples of Karnataka, ₹330 crores to be given to Waqf and Christian communities."
It goes on to "thank" Hindus for voting the Congress party to power in the state.
Is it true?: The viral post is misleading.
While total budget allocated for the development of Waqf properties and the Christian communities is ₹330 crores, it will be done through the Minorities Development Corporations in the state.
As per the state's Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, funds received from temples can only be used for things "connected with the Hindu Religion."
How did we find this out?: We went through Karnataka's Budget for FY 2024 - 25, which is available on the state government's website.
Under a section titled 'Minorities Welfare', we came across the budget allocated for the development and aid for religious minorities in Karnataka.
On pages 56 and 57, points 189 to 198 mention funds allocated to religious minorities, for various purposes.
Page 56 mentions the amount for the Waqf board.
Page 57 carries all details of facilities and aid for religious minorities.
The document mentions:
An allocation of ₹100 crores for the development of Waqf properties.
Workshops on current affairs for "moulavis and muttavallis" (teachers and caretakers) registered with Karnataka's Waqf board.
An amount of ₹20 crores was allocated the facilitate provision of "basic facilities at major pilgrimage destinations" in Karnataka.
A Haj Bhavan will be built in Mangaluru, costing ₹10 crores.
₹50 crores have been allotted for development of major Jain pilgrimage destinations.
For the development of the Christian community in the state, the budegt mentions an allocation of ₹200 crores.
Aiming to provide facilities for the "financial empowerment" of the Sikligar community (a subgroup of Sikhs), the state has allocated two crore rupees to formulate targeted schemes.
Bidar's Shri Nanak Jhira Saheb Gurudwara has been awarded a grant of rupees one crore for development.
This total amount includes funds allocated for Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Jains.
About funds received by Hindu temples: As mentioned in the document, the amount allocated for religious minorities will be given via Minorities Development Corporations in the state.
Karnataka's temple fall under the state's Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997.
The Act specifies the creation of a Common Pool Fund, which comprises of –
State grants for Hindu temples,
Taxes levied on the income of temples,
Funds from defunct Hindu religious institutions.
Under a subsection titled 'Administration of Common Pool Fund', it lists several conditions and purposes for its usage.
These conditions mention grant of aid to religious institutions in poor condition, to "any religious purposes connected with the Hindu Religion," propagation of religious tenets, establishment and maintenance of religious schools, promotion of "temple arts and architecture," establishment and maintenance of Hindu orphans, and more.
Funds gathered by temples can be used only for Hindu temples or religious institutions.
Conclusion: The viral claim is misleading, as the amount allocated for development of religious minorities will not be take from the funds gathered by Hindu temples.
