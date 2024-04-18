Fact-Check: Old Video of Insects Falling on People In Mecca Resurfaces as Recent

Fact-Check: An old video from Mecca showing several insects emerging inside a mosque is going viral on social media as recent.
How did we find that out?: We did not find any recent credible reports that corroborated the viral claim.
We performed a reverse image search on Google using some of the keyframes of the video.
This led us to a similar video from 14 January 2019 and the description read, "A swarm of what appears to locusts descended on the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 8 January 2019."
We also found another reports from The Times of Israel and Daily Express from January 2019 which specified that a massive swarm of locusts plagued Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Makkah Municipality also clarified on 8 January 2019 with some images of the Great Mosque of Mecca being cleared of locusts.
Conclusion: An old video from Mecca showing several insects emerging inside a mosque is going viral on social media as recent.
