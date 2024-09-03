Does This Video Show Hindus Thrashing a Man for Converting to Christianity? No!

advertisement
A video, which shows a mob armed with sticks and batons, continuously assaulting a man sitting on the ground is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows people from the Hindu community beating a man up for converting to Christianity.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID,a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One result on Google search led us to the same video, shared on X on 4 July 2022, which identified the man as 26-year-old Begari Naresh, placing the incident in Sangareddy, Telangana.
Using the name and location as keywords, we looked for more information regarding the viral video.
This led us to a report by Telangana Today, which said that the man was "attacked over extra-marital affair" with a woman from Chelemamidi village in the state.
The pair were reportedly found in a "compromising situation" by her family.
Siasat also reported on the incident, mentioning that Naresh fled when the woman's husband found them, after which the villagers had told the pair to avoid each other.
The woman's family had asked Naresh to come meet them and discuss the matter, but assaulted him when he arrived. Naresh's family members, too, were assaulted when they came to his aid.
Naresh and his family were admitted to a government hospital in Zaheerabad, while a case was registered against the woman's family.
Hindi news portal The Mooknayak reported that 11 people had been arrested by the police in connection to the case.
Conclusion: An old video of a man being assaulted has gone viral with a false communal claim.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)