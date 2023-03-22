Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Muslims Blocking a Road in West Bengal

The video dates back to 2021 and shows people in Bangladesh's Chittagong.
A video showing a group of men holding rods and blocking an armoured vehicle and ambulance from passing through the street is being widely shared on social media.
What is the claim?: The video is being shared as one from West Bengal, claiming that it shows people from the Muslim community stopping members of the Armed forces while they were taking away injured 'Lashkar soldiers'.
The claim comes a few weeks after two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were reportedly attacked by villagers near the border of Bangladesh.
The video is being widely shared on Facebook.
But...?: The video dates back to March 2021, when people had organised protests in Bangladesh's Hathazari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
The Quint had previously debunked this video in 2021, when it was being shared with a similar claim.
How did we find out?: We noticed that logo with two crossed swords, as seen on the ambulance and the army personnel's uniforms.
This indicated that they belonged to the Bangladesh army.
We noticed the Bangladesh Army's insignia.
Using InVID, we had divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some them.
This led us to a longer version of the video uploaded by user HM Al Amin as a Facebook Live on 28 March 2021.
It was shared with the caption which translates to “Army at Hathazari Road."
We noticed that one of the boards in the video read, “আল হেরা তাহফিজুল কুরআন ইসলামি একাডেমী” (Translation: “Al Hera Tahfizul Quran Islamic Academy”).
The board is visible at around 4:33 in the Facebook Live.
The board shows an Islamic Academy in Chittagong's Hathazari.
According to the Academy’s Facebook page, it is located in Isapur, Fayzia Bazar in Chittagong’s Hathazari.
We looked up the street view of Isapur Fayzia Bazar on Google Maps and found a building similar to the one in the viral video.
We found that the video was taken in Chittagong's Isapur.
Conclusion: An old video from Bangladesh, showing people protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country is being shared with false claims.
