Islamabad Mosque Suicide Blast: Death Toll Rises to 31, IS Claims Responsibility

At least 31 people were killed and 169 injured in a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad’s Tarlai Kalan area during Friday prayers on 6 February 2026. The attacker opened fire at the mosque’s gates before detonating explosives after being confronted by security guards. Emergency services responded immediately, and hospitals issued urgent appeals for blood donations. The incident is the deadliest attack in Islamabad in over a decade, prompting a state of emergency in the capital.