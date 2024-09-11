Old Video of Crackers Burst Shared as Visuals From Movie Screening of 'GOAT'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Crackers Burst Shared as Visuals From Movie Screening of 'GOAT'

This video is from 2021 in Maharashtra during a screening of Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
i

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video circulating on social platforms alleges that spectators set off fireworks inside a movie theatre in Tamil Nadu while watching actor Vijay's recent Tamil film, GOAT.

  • Users wrote, "The pinnacle of foolishness during a screening in a Tamil Nadu theatre of actor Vijay's newest film GOAT."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: This video is old and dates back to 2023.

  • The event occurred in November 2023 at Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, Maharashtra, during a show of Tiger 3. Fireworks going off near the seating area triggered a stampede-like situation.

What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and found the same video on NDTV's YouTube channel from November 2023.

  • It stated that fans burst crackers inside the theatre during a show of Tiger 3 in Malegaon.

  • The police had registered cases against unknown persons under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act, reported Asian News International (ANI).

  • Additionally, the theatre owner told ANI that he was surprised by how the incident took place as they "double-checked everyone."

  • Incidentally, the film's lead actor, Salman Khan, took to his X account and condemned the incident, stating that it was dangerous.

Conclusion: The video was being shared as an incident from a theatre in Chennai during a screening of GOAT.

