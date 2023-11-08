Fact-Check: Old, Edited Video From Karnataka Falsely Shared as One From Ujjain

A video of a saffron-clad mob shouting anti-Pakistan slogans in front of a mosque is being shared on social media platforms.

What are the users saying?: Users who have shared this video wrote that Muslims had raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a Muharram procession in Ujjain.

To oppose it, all Hindus in the city gathered in front of the mosque with saffron flags and shouted, "Those who chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' should not live here; go to Pakistan," the claim added.

(Note: The video includes explicit language.)