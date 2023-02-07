Old Video Shared as Nuclear Power Plant Explosion After Earthquake in Turkey

A video showing a huge smoke cloud emanating from a building has gone viral following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Monday and Tuesday, 6-7 February. A swarm of tremors have claimed over 5,000 lives, as per the latest available date.

The claim: People sharing the video said that it shows a nuclear plant in Turkey going up in smoke following the earthquake. "Nuclear plant explode due to #Earthquake in #Turkey," read one caption.