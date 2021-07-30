Old Video From Bangladesh Given a False Communal Spin in India

Using Google Chrome's InVID extension, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and conducted a reverse image search on them.

The search results led us to a YouTube video by a channel called 'Daily AjkerNews' and was uploaded on 25 May 2020.

The caption mentioned that residents of Koyra upazila in Bangladesh stood in knee-deep water and celebrated Eid in a different manner following Cyclone Amphan.

Cyclone Amphan had hit the coast of eastern India and Bangladesh on 20 May 2020 and wreaked havoc, with at least 84 people killed in both the countries, BBC had reported.