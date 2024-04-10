Fact-Check: Old Video From 2015 Shared as Recent Footage of Solar Eclipse

Fact-Check: The oldest version of the video could be traced back to 2015.
A video shot from inside an airplane showing the sun transition to the moon is being shared as recent footage of the solar eclipse.
How did we find out?: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on a few frames of the video. A report by RT from 28 March 2015 included the viral video.
It was headlined, "In the shadow of the moon: Spectacular plane’s view of the solar eclipse (VIDEO)." (sic.)
We compared the two videos and found similarities.
Here is a comparison between the two.
RT reported that the video was recorded at an altitude of 14 kilometers above the Earth while the plane was traveling at a velocity of 950 kilometers per hour.
The organisation credited the video to one Sylvain Chapeland. Along with the name was the mention of a website named, "astrosurf.com/chapeland"
With a keyword search, we came across a piece by Chapeland on astrosurf from 20 March 2015. This also included the viral video.
The person described the solar eclipse in detail. They mentioned that video showed a "clear path of the lunar shadow."
Here is a preview of the piece.
Similarly, Chapeland also uploaded a longer version of the time lapse video on YouTube as well. It was published on 24 March 2015.
We have reached out to the person for further details and the story will be updated when the response comes.
Conclusion: This video is old and can be traced back to 2015. It does not show the recent solar eclipse.
