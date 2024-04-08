Total Solar Eclipse Time: When & Where To Watch Surya Grahan Online in India?

A total solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will take place in North America today on Monday, 8 April 2024. Many sky watchers are excited to witness this interesting astronomical phenomenon in which the moon will completely block the sun, thereby casting a shadow on Earth. The solar eclipse of April 2024 has been a topic of interest from quite a long time, however, people must remember that it won't be visible in India.
The Solar Eclipse of 8 April will be the first eclipse of the year 2024, and will be visible in different countries, including Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, Russia, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin Venezuela, United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Spain, The United States and Aruba, the Caribbean Netherlands, Colombia, Costa Rice, Cuba, Dominica, Greenland, Ireland, Iceland, Jamaica, Norway, Panama, Nicaragua, and more.
What is a Total Solar Eclipse
According to science.nasa.gov, " A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. On 8 April 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
During a total solar eclipse, when the moon blocks the face of sun, it forms a path known as path of totality.
When is the Total Solar Eclipse 2024?
The date of total solar eclipse 2024 is Monday, 8 April.
At What Time Will the Total Solar Eclipse April 2024 Start?
The total solar eclipse will begin at 9:12 pm on 8 April and end at 2:22 am on 9 April 2023,
The Total Solar Eclipse of April 2024 will not be visible in India, so there will be no Sutak period.
Will Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Visible in India?
No, the Stargazers in India won't be able to witness the total solar eclipse on 8 April 2024.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Duration: How Long Will It Last?
The total duration of solar eclipse today on 8 April 2024 is expected to be 3.5 to 4 minutes. The average duration is 7.5 minutes.
When and Where To Watch the Total Solar Eclipse in India Online?
Since the total solar eclipse won't be visible in India, interested people and stargazers can watch it online on several platforms, including the following.
