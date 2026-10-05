Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fake Image Shared as Real Announcement of Each Saturday Being a Bank Holiday

Fake Image Shared as Real Announcement of Each Saturday Being a Bank Holiday

We found out that the image is fabricated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image is being shared on WhatsApp claiming to show a notification from the Gazette of India stating that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all public-sector banks.</p></div>
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An image is being shared on WhatsApp claiming to show a notification from the Gazette of India stating that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all public-sector banks.

(Source: WhatsApp/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is being shared on WhatsApp claiming to show a notification from the Gazette of India stating that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for all public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

The image which is being shared as real.

(Source: WhatsApp/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the image is fake, and the Gazette of India has not released any such notice.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources or news reports that shared this image or reported on it.

  • We went through the official 'The Gazette of India' website and could not find the document that has been claimed to be released.

  • Following this, we ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here is the result of AI detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake and that the Ministry of Finance has issued no such notification.

Conclusion: The image is fake, and the Gazette of India has not released any such notice.

Also ReadNo, Indian Express Didn’t Retract or Refute Its Report on ECI and CEC

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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