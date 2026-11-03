2019 Video Shared as Man in INDIA Rally Claiming He Was Only Visiting Delhi

advertisement
A video of a man, speaking to a media person about attending a rally is being widely shared on social media.
What does he say?: In the clip, the man says that he just came to visit and go sightseeing around Delhi from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, and not to support the cause.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi, he asks, "We did not come for this idiot. How many people come to 'Pappu's' rally? He doesn't know how to speak properly. We have all come to explore.".
What's the claim?: The video was shared to claim that the Congress had arranged for 'fake protesters' during its 'flop rally', amid the Opposition's protest demanding the resignation Chief Electoral Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, organised at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November.
The video dates back to December 2019 and reportedly shows a man at Gandhi's 'Bharat Bachao' (save India) rally.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to a YouTube short carrying the same visuals, shared on
We also noticed that the viral video carried text at the bottom-right corner, which read 'Perform India'.
Taking a cue for this, we looked for Perform India's social media pages on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, where we looked for the same visuals in posts shared in 2019 or earlier.
On Facebook, we came across a longer version of the viral video, which showed more people being interviewed about why they attended the Rahul Gandhi rally, which was posted on 14 December 2019.
About 30 seconds into the video, the interview tells one of the people that Gandhi was holding the 'Bharat Bachao' rally.
At the 1:15-minute timestamp in the video, one can see the same person whose statement is heard in the claim.
The Congress held the 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 14 December 2019, where they raised issues such as the state of the economy, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, farmers' distress, revocation of Article 370 and unemployment across the country, as per The Quint's report on the event.
Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that the Congress had 'fake supporters' attending that Opposition's recent rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)