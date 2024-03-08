AI Image Passed off as Elon Musk Attending Ambani Family Pre-Wedding Event

Fact-Check | The image is AI-generated and does not show a real visual.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An image of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, Elon Musk, is being shared to claim that it shows him attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
What do the viral posts say?: Those sharing the image have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Elon Musk arrives in India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani."
An archive of the post can be found here.
Are these claims true?: No, the image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
We did not find any news reports or information to support that Musk did attend the pre-wedding celebration hosted by the Ambani family.
Discrepancies in the viral image: A closer at Musk's hands revealed that his thumbs appear to be blurred and merging, which is a common error spotted in AI-generated images.
His face had a smoothened-out texture, a common feature of images generated using AI.
We noticed some anomalies in the viral image.
No news reports available: Team WebQoof performed a keyword search on Google, but did not come across any news reports or information to support the claim that Musk had attended the pre-wedding celebrations.
It should be noted that several public figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Rihanna, among others, attended the event.
If Musk had been a part of the event, then there would have news reports indicating the same.
Passing the image through detection tools: We passed the image through two tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'Is It AI?' and found that both of them showed a high probability of the viral image being an AI-generated one.
The tool said that there is over 99 percent chance of the image being AI-generated.
The tool said that there is over 94 percent chance of the image being AI-generated.
Conclusion: It is evident that an AI-generated image is being shared as Tesla CEO Elon Musk attending the pre-wedding ceremony hosted by the Ambani family in Gujarat.
