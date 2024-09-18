Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked to Violence in Manipur’s Moirang

Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked to Violence in Manipur's Moirang

The video has been on the internet since 2018 and predates the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>This video is from 2018 and is older than the ongoing conflict in Manipur.</p></div>
i

This video is from 2018 and is older than the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing an explosive device is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it as one of a rocket-propelled projectile, being used in Manipur.

This comes against the backdrop of a rocket attack on 7 September, which killed one person and injured several others in Moirang, Manipur.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

An archived version of another claim with this video can be seen here.

Is it true?: No, the video has been on the internet since 2018 and is not related to the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

How did we find out the truth?: Using InVID, a video verification tool on Google Chrome, we divided the video into multiple frames.

  • Running a reverse image search with Google Lens on one of these frames led us to a YouTube video, which was uploaded by a channel called 'Guangfu Chen' on 8 November 2018.

  • It mentioned that the video showed a HTPB (hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene) propelled model rocket.

  • The Manipur Police also shared a post on its official X account, calling the claim "fake" and stating that the video "is not related to Manipur."

Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being linked to the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

