2020 Bulletin Used to Falsely Claim Vijayawada to Witness Lockdown

News outlets such as India Today and The News Minute had then reported on lockdown being declared in Vijaywada.

However, as per the TNM report, the order that was issued for the city to witness another lockdown for a week from 26 June 2020, was withdrawn within an hour.

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz had then reportedly said, “The present situation would continue and fresh orders would be issued in this regard, thereby nullifying his earlier order for a lockdown.”

Further, fact-checking wing of the AP government tweeted that the video in circulation is from June 2020 and that “as of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a COVID-19 induced lockdown in Andhra Pradesh.”