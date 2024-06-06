Old Images From Akhilesh Yadav & Chandrababu Naidu’s Meet Peddled as Recent Ones

Fact-Check | These images are old and are being shared with a misleading context.
Two images of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu are being shared to claim they recently met.
Some context: These posts are circulating after the declaration of 2024 Lok Sabha results and to raise speculation about Naidu switching to the INDIA bloc.
What is the truth?: These images date back to 2019, when Naidu had visited Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to meet Yadav. Both pictures are unrelated to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and are being simply shared to build a false narrative.
We performed a Google Lens search on the first image and found the same visual published in a report by NDTV.
The report mentioned that Naidu met with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.
Naidu was reportedly meeting other prominent leaders to gain support for a grand alliance for 2019 elections, after the former walked out from its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The report was last updated on 20 May 2019.
On performing a Google Lens search on the second image, we came across the same picture posted on the official X handle of ANI UP/Uttarakhand.
The post was shared on 18 May 2019 and its caption said, "Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, today."
Yadav, too, had shared visuals from his meeting with Naidu in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in May 2019.
Conclusion: It is clear that two old images are being shared to claim that they show Akhilesh Yadav and Chandrababu Naidu recently meeting with each other.
