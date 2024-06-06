Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Images From Akhilesh Yadav & Chandrababu Naidu’s Meet Peddled as Recent Ones

Old Images From Akhilesh Yadav & Chandrababu Naidu’s Meet Peddled as Recent Ones

Both the images date back to 2019, when Yadav and Naidu met with each other in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | These images are old and are being shared with a misleading context.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | These images are old and are being shared with a misleading context.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Two images of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu are being shared to claim they recently met.

Some context: These posts are circulating after the declaration of 2024 Lok Sabha results and to raise speculation about Naidu switching to the INDIA bloc.

(Swipe right to view all claims.)

An archive of the post can be found here.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: These images date back to 2019, when Naidu had visited Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to meet Yadav. Both pictures are unrelated to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and are being simply shared to build a false narrative.

Also ReadDid People Raise Pakistani Flag in Ahmednagar After Lok Sabha Results? No!

IMAGE 1

We performed a Google Lens search on the first image and found the same visual published in a report by NDTV.

  • The report mentioned that Naidu met with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

  • Naidu was reportedly meeting other prominent leaders to gain support for a grand alliance for 2019 elections, after the former walked out from its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The report was last updated on 20 May 2019.

IMAGE 2

On performing a Google Lens search on the second image, we came across the same picture posted on the official X handle of ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

  • The post was shared on 18 May 2019 and its caption said, "Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, today."

  • Yadav, too, had shared visuals from his meeting with Naidu in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in May 2019.

Conclusion: It is clear that two old images are being shared to claim that they show Akhilesh Yadav and Chandrababu Naidu recently meeting with each other.

Also ReadOld Video Shared to Claim Navneet Rana Was Crying After Losing in 2024 Elections

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT