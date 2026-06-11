Old, Unrelated Video of Educator 'Khan Sir' Shared With Misleading Claim

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A video has been making the rounds on the internet, showing educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', speaking in front of a portrait of Bharat Mata.
The video was captioned, "Khan Sir Expresses Disappointment as YouTube Teachers Vs TV media debate takes a religious turn."
In the video, Khan Sir is seen looking at a portrait of a Hindu goddess and saying, "What will Bharat Maa say? These people have divided us into Hindus and Muslims. Please give them the wisdom to understand that we are all your children".
One of the posts sharing the claim captions,"Reacting to the aftermath of the firing incident near his coaching centre, Khan Sir said he was saddened to see the controversy evolve beyond its initial context."
The claim is viral amid the controversy surrounding the shooting incident near his coaching centre.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post that shared a screenshot of the same video.
The post was shared by an X user, Abhishe47141483, on
We went to Khan's YouTube account and found the original visuals in a video titled 'Who Is Khan Sir', which was posted on .
In the video at around the 28:28-minute mark, he's seen wearing the same clothes as in the claim and making the same remarks. The video was shared five years ago, which disproves the claim that it is related to the recent controversy.
Conclusion: The video is old and has no relation to the recent debate.
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