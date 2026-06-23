Does This Video Show Muslim Graveyards Being Demolished in India? No!

advertisement
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Muslim graveyards being destroyed in India.
The post captioned, "After the demolition of mosques belonging to Muslims in India, graveyards are now being demolished."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a user sharing the same video with a caption stating that it originates from Bali, Indonesia.
According to the caption in the post, the video shows an excavator removing graves in a cemetery to accommodate new ones.
We ran a keyword search and found two more users sharing the same video with similar captions.
ABN TV, an account that posts news updates from Nigeria and around the world, shared a similar video captioned, "Videos circulating online have highlighted burial practices in Bali, Indonesia, where limited cemetery space has reportedly led to the exhumation of older graves to accommodate new burials."
Metro Times, a digital news platform, also shared a similar video with the caption stating that older graves are being reopened in Bali.
Haluan Media, a part of the Haluan Media Group, also shared the video with a caption stating that it shows an old tomb being dismantled in Bali.
Conclusion: The video shows the exhumation of graves in Bali, Indonesia.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)