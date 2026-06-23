Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Muslim Graveyards Being Demolished in India? No!

Does This Video Show Muslim Graveyards Being Demolished in India? No!

We found out that the video originates from Bali, Indonesia and not India, as claimed.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show Muslim graveyards being demolished in India.</p></div>
i

A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show Muslim graveyards being demolished in India.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Muslim graveyards being destroyed in India.

  • The post captioned, "After the demolition of mosques belonging to Muslims in India, graveyards are now being demolished."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the exhumation of graves in Bali, Indonesia.

Also ReadImage of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the FIFA World Cup Is AI-Generated

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a user sharing the same video with a caption stating that it originates from Bali, Indonesia.

  • According to the caption in the post, the video shows an excavator removing graves in a cemetery to accommodate new ones.

The post states that the video is from Bali, Indonesia. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We ran a keyword search and found two more users sharing the same video with similar captions.

  • ABN TV, an account that posts news updates from Nigeria and around the world, shared a similar video captioned, "Videos circulating online have highlighted burial practices in Bali, Indonesia, where limited cemetery space has reportedly led to the exhumation of older graves to accommodate new burials."

ABN TV also shared the video. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Metro Times, a digital news platform, also shared a similar video with the caption stating that older graves are being reopened in Bali.

The video caption states that it is from Bali. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Haluan Media, a part of the Haluan Media Group, also shared the video with a caption stating that it shows an old tomb being dismantled in Bali.

Conclusion: The video shows the exhumation of graves in Bali, Indonesia.

Also ReadJeff Bezos’ Statement About Water Being Prioritised for AI Over Humans Is Fake!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT