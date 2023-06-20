Old Image of Injured Woman Breastfeeding Child Falsely Linked To Manipur

A picture of an injured woman breastfeeding a child is going viral on the internet, claiming that this image it is from the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence for over two months now, after clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki tribes on 3 May that has taken over 100 lives so far.

(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links due to disturbing nature of the visuals.)