News Outlets Share Old Photo of Plane Crash in Nepal as Recent

Fact-check: This photo is from an old crash that happened in Nepal in 2012.
An old photo showing a crashed plane with security personnel standing beside it is going viral on social media with a claim that it is a recent visual from the plane crash that happened in Pokhara, Nepal on Sunday, 15 January.
Who shared it?: Asian News International (ANI), a news agency, The Economic Times, DNA and India Today and shared this picture along with several social media users.
Nepal's recent plane crash: An ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft that took off from Kathmandu International Airport crashed at Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday.
The truth: This image shows a plane crash that happened in Nepal in 2012.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search and found images uploaded by the news agency Reuters in 2012 about a plane crash in Nepal.
This image dates back to September 2012.
The plane that crashed in 2012: A plane en route to Everest carrying seven British and five Chinese passengers on board crashed after taking off from Nepal's Kathmandu airport.
This happened on 28 September 2012.
A total of 19 people were killed during this accident.
Conclusion: An old photo from a plane crash that happened in Nepal in 2012 is being shared as a recent one.
