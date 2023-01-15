News Outlets Share Old Photo of Plane Crash in Nepal as Recent

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Outlets Share Old Photo of Plane Crash in Nepal as Recent

While the old photo is from Nepal, it was of a crash that took place in 2012.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: This photo is from an old crash that happened in Nepal in 2012.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: This photo is from an old crash that happened in Nepal in 2012.</p></div>

An old photo showing a crashed plane with security personnel standing beside it is going viral on social media with a claim that it is a recent visual from the plane crash that happened in Pokhara, Nepal on Sunday, 15 January.

Who shared it?: Asian News International (ANI), a news agency, The Economic Times, DNA and India Today and shared this picture along with several social media users.

(Note: Swipe to see other screenshots.)

An archive can be seen here.

(Similar claims by users can be seen here and here.)

Nepal's recent plane crash: An ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft that took off from Kathmandu International Airport crashed at Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday.

The truth: This image shows a plane crash that happened in Nepal in 2012.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search and found images uploaded by the news agency Reuters in 2012 about a plane crash in Nepal.

  • The search led us to Reuters' photo gallery from 28 September 2012.

  • The image's caption read that Nepalese police officers surrounded the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft at the crash site in Nepal's Kathmandu on 28 September 2012.

This image dates back to September 2012.

The plane that crashed in 2012: A plane en route to Everest carrying seven British and five Chinese passengers on board crashed after taking off from Nepal's Kathmandu airport.

  • This happened on 28 September 2012.

  • A total of 19 people were killed during this accident.

Conclusion: An old photo from a plane crash that happened in Nepal in 2012 is being shared as a recent one.

