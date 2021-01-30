Old Pic of BJP Worker With Police Falsely Linked to Farmers’ Rally

An old image of a Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha worker, fighting with a policeman, has been falsely revived as a recent one, after the violence at the farmers’ rally on Republic Day.

The image can be traced back to 2014, when BJP’s youth wing protested against the deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh, outside the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan at Lucknow. The party workers reportedly clashed with the police armed with wooden sticks and met with police batons and water cannons.